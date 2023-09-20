Pashinyan, Putin expected to hold phone talks – Peskov

Moscow is awaiting agreement on the timing of a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.

“We are awaiting agreement on the timing of a telephone conversation between President Putin and Prime Minister Pashinyan. As soon as this conversation takes place, we will inform you,” Peskov said.

Asked whether such a conversation with the President of Azerbaijan was being prepared, the Kremlin representative said: “Not yet.” “Contacts continue at the working level, if necessary, such a conversation, of course, can also take place,” he added.