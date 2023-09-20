Artsakh President says reaction of international actors to Azerbaijani assault “not adequate”

On September 20, the President of the Artsakh Republic, Samvel Shahramanyan, convened an extended session of the Security Council. The situation created as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the possible developments and the steps taken by the Republic of Artsakh in this context were discussed.

The President noted that the reaction of international actors regarding the situation created in Artsakh and its overcoming is not adequate and no practical steps are taken, based on which, Artsakh will be forced to take appropriate steps, with the overarching goal of ensuring the physical safety of the population as a priority.