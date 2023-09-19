Artsakh President expresses gratitude to Argentina’s Alberto Fernández for support

President of the Artsakh Republic Samvel Shahramanyan sent a letter of gratitude to Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina.

The letter reads as follows:

“Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the people and authorities of the Republic of Artsakh and on my own behalf, allow me to extend a warm greeting and express our profound gratitude for addressing the issue of the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor in your speech at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, and for standing by and supporting our people in this difficult time.

We attach great significance to garnering the attention of the international community and the global progressive humanity towards our people’s just and enduring struggle for their right to live freely and independently in their own homeland, for the protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms, and upholding universal norms and principles of democracy.

We deeply value your support for the people of Artsakh, which serves as a shining testament to your commitment to humanitarian principles, and exemplifies the Argentine state’s approach towards its Armenian community. It stands as an exemplary demonstration of tolerance and fraternity.

Dear Mr. President,

Once again, please, accept the assurances of my profound respect and my best wishes to you and the fraternal people of Argentina.”

The Argentine president raised the issue of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh twice this month – at the G20 summit and Second Latin American and Caribbean Conference on UN Peace.