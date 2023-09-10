At G20 summit, Argentine President Alberto Fernández calls out Azerbaijan for “painful blockade” of Lachin corridor

Argentine President Alberto Fernández has called out Azerbaijan for “painful blockade” of the Lachin corridor.

“At a time when there’s war in Eastern Europe, violent conflicts are emerging, which get less public attention but are equally painful, such as the blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, which has caused a humanitarian crisis, aimed at punishing the Armenian people on its own territory,” the President said addressing the plenary session of thr G20 summit in New Dehli.

“Argentina reiterates its commitment to multilateralism as a supreme method for international mutual-understanding,” Fernández said.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan I thanked President Fernández for raising the issue of Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor at G20.

“We value messages from international partners, whose purpose is to restore unrestricted movement in the Lachin Corridor,” the Foreign Minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).