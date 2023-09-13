Argentine President once again refers to the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh

Argentine President Alberto Fernández once again referred to the catastrophic humanitarian situation around Nagorno Karabakh created by the blockade of the Lachin corridor. This time he addressed the issue in his opening speech at the Second Latin American and Caribbean Conference on UN Peace.

El Presidente Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) volvió a hacer referencia a la situación humanitaria catastrófica originada en torno a Nagorno Karabaj. Esta vez abordó el tema en su discurso de apertura en la Segunda Conferencia de América Latina y el Caribe sobre Operaciones de Paz… https://t.co/gCGCBJNZaf pic.twitter.com/9S52ubOy8S — Hovhannes Virabyan 🇦🇲 Հովհաննես Վիրաբյան (@H_Virabyan) September 13, 2023

Earlier this week the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Argentina in Baku over the President’s remarks regarding the blockade of the Lachin corridor at the G20 summit in India.

Addressing the plenary session of the G20 summit in New Delhi over the weekend, Alberto Fernandez called out Azerbaijan for “painful blockade” of the Lachin corridor.

“At a time when there’s war in Eastern Europe, violent conflicts are emerging, which get less public attention but are equally painful, such as the blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, which has caused a humanitarian crisis, aimed at punishing the Armenian people on its own territory,” the President said addressing the plenary session of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

“Argentina reiterates its commitment to multilateralism as a supreme method for international mutual-understanding,” Fernández said.