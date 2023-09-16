PM Pashinyan congratulates Jewish community of Armenia on Rosh Hashanah

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Jewish community of Armenia on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. The message reads as follows,

“Dear representatives of the Jewish community of Armenia,

I warmly congratulate you on the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. May the coming new year be a year of peace, creation and new achievements for our Jewish compatriots of Armenia and the entire Jewish people.

May the Jewish community, together with the entire people of Armenia, never face such anti-human phenomena as national and religious discrimination or xenophobia. May the friendship and cooperation of the Armenian and Jewish peoples continue to develop and be further strengthened.

Congratulating you again on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, I wish you all the best, health and high mood.”