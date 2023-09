Armenian shooter Elmira Karapetyan snatched the gold at ISSF World Cup 2023 held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Karapetyan scored 579 points in the women’s 10-meter 60-shot competition in the pistol event and went to the finals in third place. She scored 236.6 points and became the winner of the World Cup.

The World Cup started on September 12 and will continue through September 19.