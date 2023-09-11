Baku accuses Argentine President of pro-Armenian bias

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Argentina in Baku over the President’s remarks regarding the blockade of the Lachin corridor at the G20 summit in India.



The Argentine Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mariangeles Bellusci was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry accused President Alberto Fernandez of of bias, noting that “statements distorting the prevailing realities in the region using terminology directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan are regrettable.”

Addressing the plenary session of the G20 summit in New Delhi over the weekend, Alberto Fernandez called out Azerbaijan for “painful blockade” of the Lachin corridor.

“At a time when there’s war in Eastern Europe, violent conflicts are emerging, which get less public attention but are equally painful, such as the blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, which has caused a humanitarian crisis, aimed at punishing the Armenian people on its own territory,” the President said addressing the plenary session of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

“Argentina reiterates its commitment to multilateralism as a supreme method for international mutual-understanding,” Fernández said.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan I thanked President Fernández for raising the issue of Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor at G20.

“We value messages from international partners, whose purpose is to restore unrestricted movement in the Lachin Corridor,” the Foreign Minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).