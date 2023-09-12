US drills in Armenia routine, unrelated to any events – State Department

The joint US-Armenia drill is a outline exercise that is in no way tied to any other events, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a daily briefing today.

“We routinely train and operate alongside our partners to maintain readiness, and we continually – continuously improve on the interoperability between our armed forces,” the Spokesperson said.

“Armenia is a longstanding partner to the United States and has an enduring relationship since 2003 with the Kansas National Guard as part of the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program. So no, this is in – this is a routine exercise that is in no way tied to any other events,” he added.