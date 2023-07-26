The humanitarian situation in Artsakh was presented to the heads of accredited diplomatic missions in Armenia

On July 26, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mnatsakan Safaryan held a meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions and the representatives of international organizations accredited in Armenia and briefed on the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia presented the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin corridor lasting more than 7 months.

In his remarks, Mnatsakan Safaryan noted that the total blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh since June 15, and the disruption of humanitarian supplies, including those carried out through the International Committee of the Red Cross, has led to an acute shortage of food, medicine, fuel and other essential goods.

The Deputy Foreign Minister briefed the participants on the cessation of agricultural works resulting from the regular shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure by Azerbaijan. He emphasized that the disruption of electricity and gas supplies has led to paralysis of social and health services, violating the fundamental rights of the besieged population, including the right to life, health and education.

Mnatsakan Safaryan noted that the working group on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, created by the decision of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, has taken a decision to deliver around 360 tons of essential humanitarian goods to Nagorno-Karabakh. The Deputy Minister underscored the importance of a clear signal from the international community to Azerbaijan to implement the legally binding Orders of the International Court of Justice of February 22 and July 6 on ensuring the unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo in both directions through the Lachin corridor was emphasized.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador-at-Large of the Republic of Armenia Edmon Marukyan, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Anna Zhamakochyan and First Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Armenia Lena Nanushyan. Anna Zhamakochyan presented the impact of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh on vulnerable groups of the population, in particular, children, women, the elderly and people with disabilities. Lena Nanushyan stressed the severe impact of the humanitarian crisis on the healthcare system of Nagorno-Karabakh, touching upon the deepening shortage of medicines and medical supplies, as well as Azerbaijan’s ban on transporting patients in need of specialized medical care to Armenia.

Mnatsakan Safaryan and Edmon Marukyan answered the questions of those present and provided explanations.

At the end of the meeting, the heads of diplomatic missions and the representatives of international organizations toured the humanitarian relief trucks parked in the adjacent area of the MFA building, inspecting the types of goods included in the consignment of humanitarian cargo.