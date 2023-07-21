Armenian PM, Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group discuss illegal blocking of Lachin corridor

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, special representative of the Russian Foreign Minister Igor Khovaev.

The Prime Minister noted that today’s meeting is taking place in the conditions of the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor, and emphasized the importance of consultations on the created situation and the process of regulating Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

The Prime Minister presented the approaches of the Armenian side regarding the settlement of existing key issues.