Armenian, Indian officials discuss issues of regional and global security

Political consultations were held in Yerevan between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India today.

In the framework of consultations, Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan received the delegation headed by Sumit Seth, the Head of the Foreign Policy Planning Division at the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

The parties discussed the priorities and primary issues of the foreign policies of Armenia and India, as well as the main functions of the policy planning departments in the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and India.

The counterparts highlighted the growing dynamics of bilateral friendly relations, discussed the significance of high-level Armenian-Indian contacts, the intensification of interdepartmental relations and political dialogue agenda. The parties expressed readiness to exert additional efforts aimed at further deepening of relations between the two states.

The participants touched upon a broad spectrum of issues encompassing international and regional security, the strengthening of bilateral economic, cultural, educational ties, the cooperation within international organizations and the establishment of effective connectivity between the two countries.

Deputy Minister Safaryan briefed the Indian side on the aggressive actions undertaken by Azerbaijan recently, which pose a threat to stability and peace in the South Caucasus. The importance of immediately addressing the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor was emphasized.