Eminent astronomers and astrophysicists in Yerevan for 5th International Zeldovich Conference

The 5th International Zeldovich Conference in Yerevan has brought together astronomers and astrophysicists from all over the world.

The conference named after physicist Yakov Zeldovich is dedicated to the modern achievements of astrophysics and related fields and the 80th anniversary of the foundation of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia.

The Fifth Zeldovich meeting, organized by the International Center for Relativistic Astrophysics Network (ICRANet) will continue through June 17.

The topics covered at the meeting will include:

• multimessenger astrophysics;

• early universe, large scale structure, cosmic microwave background;

• neutron stars, black holes, gamma-ray bursts, supernovae, hypernovae;

• gravitational waves;

• quantum and gravity.

Narek Sahakyan, director of the ICRANet Center of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences, said: “This year’s meeting is of particular importance. The conference features eminent scientists who will present the latest results obtained by leading observatories and satellites. We are especially happy to organize the conference this year, as it coincides with the 80th anniversary of the founding of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia. During the past 80 years, our academy has promoted and carried out basic and applied research in various scientific directions.”

National Assembly’s Vice-Speaker Hakob Arshakyan noted that Armenia is historically rich in scientific achievements and discoveries, especially in the fields of astrophysics, mathematics and physics. He emphasized the participation of Armenian scientific institutions in similar programs, emphasized the role of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences in the field.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahe Gevorgyan highlighted the role of ICRANet as an important platform for international cooperation. He noted that the organization of this prestigious international conference is an important step for the development of the field of astrophysics not only in Armenia, but also in all participating countries.

Russian scientist Marat Glifanov accepted the Marcel Grossmann Award on behalf of the Russian Academy of Sciences Institute of Space Research. The award was presented by ICRANet Director Remo Ruffini for the Spektr-RG/eROSITA satellite.

During the conference, scientists will present reports on the most up-to-date trends in modern astrophysics. Also, the latest results of large-scale scientific experiments such as James Webb Space Telescope”, eROSITA, Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope, MAGIC, CTA, IceCube, IXPE, LHAASO, HXMT and others, will be presented.