Armenian Ambassador briefs OAS Secretary General on security situation in the region

On June 8, 2023, Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts met with Mr. Luis Almagro, Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Ambassador Makunts and Secretary General Almagro exchanged views on the deepening of Armenia’s trade and economic relations with the OAS member states.

The Ambassador briefed Mr. Almagro on the security situation in Armenia and in the region, as well as on peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.