Azerbaijani forces use mortars as they violate the ceasefire in the direction of Norabak – Armenia MoD

On May 18, at around 5:20 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire using mortars against the Armenian combat positions located in the direction of Norabak.

No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.

As of 6 p.m., the situation on the frontier is relative stable.