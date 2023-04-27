Russia making efforts to solve the situation around Lachin corridor – Zakharova

Russia is making efforts to resolve the situation around the Lachin corridor through peacekeepers and at the political level, Spokesperson for teh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today.

“Currently, both through the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the ground and at the political level, the necessary efforts are being made to resolve the situation around the Lachin corridor and return to the trilateral agreements of November 9, 2020,” she noted.

Zakharova stressed that the Russian side also considers “it is of fundamental importance that official Yerevan contributes to the search for mutually acceptable solutions.”