Azerbaijani weightlifters withdraw from European Championships in Yerevan

The Azerbaijani delegation withdraws from the European Weightlifting Championship taking place in Yerevan after the country’s flag was burnt during the opening ceremony, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Sports and the National Olympic Committee said in a joint statement.

Azerbaijani athletes will now return home.

The European Weightlifting Championship kicked off in Yerevan on Friday. During the opening ceremony designer Aram Nikolyan burned the Azerbaijani flag on the stage and took it out of the hall. He was detained and taken to one of the police stations in Yerevan, but was released shortly.

The competitions will be held on April 15-23.

380 athletes from 40 European countries will participate in the 101st European Weightlifting Championships.

The European Championship is a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.