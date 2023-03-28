US concerned over Azerbaijani military movements

The US is concerned over Azerbaijani military movements, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the Department of State, said at a daily briefing.

“Assistant Secretary Karen Donfried spoke with Foreign Minister Bayramov and expressed concern over Azerbaijani military movements. She emphasized the US’s commitment to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace negotiations,” the Spokesperson said.

“As the Secretary has also spoken about this quite repeatedly, direct dialogue is key to resolving this issue and reaching a lasting peace. There is not a military solution to this conflict. We’ll continue to facilitate discussions between Armenia and Azerbaijan bilaterally as well as with partners, and as well as throughout multilateral organizations as well,” he added.