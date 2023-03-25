Armenia, Turkey face off in Euro 2024 qualifier tonight

Armenia and Turkey are set to clash in a highly anticipated Euro 2024 qualifier tonight. This game carries more weight than just the typical qualifier, as it pits two nations with a long and complicated history against each other.

The match is expected to be a fierce competition between the two neighboring countries.

The relationship between Armenia and Turkey has been strained for decades. The two countries have had no diplomatic relations since Armenia gained independence in 1991, and the shared border remains close to date. Although, the sides have reached agreement to open the land border for nationals of third countries before the start of the tourist season.

The Armenia-Turkey match is expected to be a closely watched event, with both teams determined to come out on top.

This is the first time in over a decade that Turkey will be playing a football match in Armenia. The last time the two teams played each other in Yerevan was in 2008, during the World Cup qualifiers.

In what was termed “football diplomacy,” the then Presidents of Armenia and Turkey Serzh Sargsyan and Abdullah Gul attended the two matches between the national teams.