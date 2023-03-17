French Senate hosts conference “In support of Armenia and Artsakh”

The French Senate hosted an exclusive conference “In Support of Armenia and Artsakh,” featuring prominent French intellectuals and parliamentarians.



The conference was organized under the auspices of the presidents of the two houses of the French Parliament, the Senate and the National Assembly, Gérard Larchet and Yael Braun-Pivet.

Bruno Retailleau, chairman of the international awareness group on Nagorno-Karabakh, head of the Republicans faction of the Senate, and Bernard Kushner, former minister of foreign affairs of France, the founder of “Doctors without borders” and “Doctors of the World” organizations, offered opening remarks.

The French intellectuals expressed their deep concern about the ongoing and unconcealed policy of Armenophobia and ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan, sounding the alarm about the existential threats faced by the people of Artsakh as a result of the latter, and called on the international community to immediately take effective steps to lift the blockade of Artsakh that has lasted for almost 100 days, to guarantee the right of Artsakh Armenians to live safely and with dignity on their native land.



At the end of the conference, the co-chairs of the France-Armenia friendship groups, Gilbert-Luc Devinaz and Anne-Laurence Petel, Chairman of the France-Artsakh Friendship Group Francois Pupponi and Artsakh’s Representative to France Hovhannes Gevorgyan, made closing remarks.

Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian, Father Grigor Khachatryan, leader of the French Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, deputies of the French National Assembly and members of the Senate, heads of regional and city authorities, French cultural and public figures, many journalists, as well as representatives of the Armenian community were also present at the conference.

