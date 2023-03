Bayern Munich II striker Grant-Leon Ranos will play for Armenian national team, the Football Federation of Armenia informs.

The 19-year-old player will arrive in Armenia to take part in the upcoming training session.

Born in Lower Saxony, the German Armenian initially played in the youth academy at Hannover 96. He spent the 2017/18 season at Borussia Dortmund before moving on to Bayern Munich after just one year.