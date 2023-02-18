The motivation was purely humanitarian: Armenian PM on aid to quake-affected Turkey

When deciding to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to Turkey after the devastating earthquakes, we had humanitarian motivations only, because it caused suffering to millions of people next to us, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a panel discussion on “Moving Mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus” held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

“But in the process we see quite a positive reaction from the Turkish government, and if this step leads to political results, as well, it’s better. But our initial motivation was purely humanitarian,” he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated Armenia’s willingness to provide as much support as it can.

“As far as political dialogue is concerned, we had political dialogue before the earthquake through the special envoys, and I believe that in reality this dialogue was very important in creating an atmosphere where this decision was made, and I believe that this humanitarian conversation and communication could open up opportunities for concrete political decisions,” PM Pashinyan said.

He noted that some political arrangements were made during Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit to Turkey and “we are ready to move forward.”

“We believe that the establishment of diplomatic relations with Turkey and the opening of our border would be very positive not only in terms of our regional situation, but also international situation, as well,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.