Continued blockade of Lachin corridor could lead to irreversible humanitarian consequences, Armenian PM says in Munich

It’s already 70 days that the Lachin corridor has been blocked, and now, unfortunately, we have a humanitarian and energy crisis in Nagorno Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a panel discussion on “Moving Mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus” held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

“The electricity and gas supplies to Nagorno Karabakh have been shut down, and during the last 70 days the gas supply has been cut at least ten times, and it is a problem that should be addressed. Our position is that in the trilateral statement from November 9, 2020, we have very precise provisions connected with the Lachin corridor, and according to that statement, it is the obligation of Azerbaijan and Russian peacekeepers to keep the Lachin corridor operable. But now, unfortunately, we have totally different situation,” PM Pashinyan said.

“The situation should be in the focus of international attention, because we are afraid that the continuation of the situation can cause irreversible humanitarian consequences for Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh,” the Prime Minister said.