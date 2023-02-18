Armenian, Latvian leaders discuss issues on bilateral agenda, regional developments

Armenian Prime Minister had a meeting with the President of Latvia Egils Levits on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The interlocutors discussed Armenian-Latvian relations, as well as various issues of bilateral interest.

PM Pashinyan referred to the institutional reforms being carried out in Armenia and highlighted the importance of the European Union’s continuous support for their effective implementation. The Prime Minister noted that the development and strengthening of democracy is of strategic importance for the Armenian government.

Nikol Pashinyan and Egils Levits also exchanged thoughts on the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region, referred to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

The activity of the civil mission of the European Union in our country was highlighted. The parties expressed hope that it would contribute to stability and peace.