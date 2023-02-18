Armenian FM briefs USAID Assistant Administrator on Artsakh blockade

On February 18, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Munich, met with Erin Elizabeth McKee, the Assistant Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development for Europe and Eurasia.

During the meeting, the programs implemented by USAID in Armenia and the prospects of further cooperation were discussed.

Foreign Minister of Armenia emphasized the role of the U.S. and especially USAID in institutional capacity building in Armenia and providing support to democratic reforms of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

Issues on regional security and stability were also touched upon.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the humanitarian challenges faced by 120,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan. In this context, the imperative of the unimpeded humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh for relevant international organizations was stressed.