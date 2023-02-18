Armenia and Azerbaijan have historic opportunity to secure an enduring peace – Blinken

We believe that Armenia and Azerbaijan have a genuinely historic opportunity to secure an enduring peace after more than 30 years of conflict, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.

“The parties themselves have renewed their focus on a peace process, including through direct conversation as well as with the EU and ourselves. The United States is committed to doing anything we can to support these efforts, whether it’s directly with our friends, whether it’s in a trilateral format such as this, or with other international partners,” Blinken said.

At the meeting, reference was made to the progress of work on the draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the unblocking of regional transport infrastructure and the implementation of delimitation between the two countries in line with the agreement reached in Prague.

Prime Minister Pashinyan reaffirmed the determination of the Armenian side to achieve a treaty that will truly guarantee long-term peace and stability in the region.

At the same time, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the fact of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the resulting humanitarian, environmental and energy crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ensuring the continuity of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan was emphasized.