France welcomes Armenian Foreign Minister’s visit to Turkey

France welcomes the visit Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit to Turkey in the context of Armenia’s aid to the populations affected by the earthquakes, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“As the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna had the opportunity to say during her visit to Turkey in September, France encourages the efforts made by Armenia and Turkey with a view to working for the normalization of their relations,” the Ministry stated.

Within the framework of a visit to Turkey Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

FM Mirzoyan also visited the city of Adiyaman, where the Armenian team is carrying out search and rescue work.