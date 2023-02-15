Azerbaijan once again cuts off gas supply to Artsakh

Azerbaijan has once again disrupted the operation of the only pipeline supplying gas from Armenia to the Republic of Artsakh.



In the near future, the gas stations will be provided with a very limited volume of gas, after which their work will also stop, Artsakh’s InfoCenter reports.



“With this kind of behavior, by cutting off the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh in the cold weather and at night, Azerbaijan aims to create problems and emergencies. Please be alert and follow safety rules,” the InfoCenter said in a Facebook post.

The gas supply was restored this afternoon after being cut for several days. The Azerbaijani side has periodically disrupted the gas supply since the illegal closure of the Lachin corridor on December 1, 2022.