Artsakh officials discuss ongoing crisis with MEP François-Xavier Bellamy

Artsakh’s Deputy Foreign Minister Felix Khachatryan, Advisor to the Minister of State Artak Beglaryan, and Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan held a meeting with Member of the European Parliament François-Xavier Bellamy.

The meeting took place at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh in Armenia.

The Artsakh officials expressed gratitude to Mr. Bellamy for supporting the adoption of the European Parliament resolution on the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh resulting from blocking of the Goris-Stepanakert highway (the Lachin Corridor) and for the constant support shown to the rights, freedoms and security of the people of Artsakh.



The interlocutors discussed the humanitarian issues that have arisen as a result of the blockade and ways to overcome them, as well as various actions to counter Azerbaijan’s criminal policy.