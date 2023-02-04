Armenian MFA on visa-free travel to Georgia and UAE

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has presented clarification regarding the entry of citizens of the Republic of Armenia to Georgia and the United Arab Emirates.

Georgia

On January 12, 2022, the agreement on Reciprocal visa-free travel for citizens of the two states between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia” was signed, and after its entry into force, citizens of Armenia can visit Georgia with identification (ID) cards.

The agreement will enter into force after ratification by both states, which will be officially announced by the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

United Arab Emirates

At the meeting held on January 26, the Government of the Republic of Armenia approved the proposal to sign the protocol “On Amendments to the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the United Arab Emirates dated June 21, 2009, on exempting persons with diplomatic passports from the requirement to obtain an entry permit.”

After the protocol enters into force, Armenian citizens can visit the United Arab Emirates without an entry visa.

The planned changes will enter into force after being signed and ratified by both states, which will be officially announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.