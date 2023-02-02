Armenia to introduce comprehensive health insurance system

The government is taking steps to ensure the gradual introduction of comprehensive health insurance in Armenia. The government approved the relevant concept. The goal is to ensure access to health services for all groups of the population.

The system will be implemented in phases. The preparatory phase is expected to start in 2023. The package of services will be reviewed, the prices of the package will be approved. They will not be calculated as a certain percentage of people’s incomes, but will have a fixed value, the amount of co-financing by the state will be determined.

Volunteers can join the system from 2024, and pensioners will be insured by the state for free in 2025. Comprehensive health insurance will be fully implemented from 2027.