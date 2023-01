We have made our choice to stay in Artsakh – Ruben Vardanyan

We have made our choice to stay in Artsakh, Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan said in a Twitter post.

“We don’t have choice. Azerbaijan wants us to leave, but we made a firm decision to stay in our homeland and continue the struggle for our right to live. This is the most important decision we’ve made. It’s a difficult path,” Vardanyan said.

“Of course, everything must be done to avoid war and find a way to negotiate. But we have made our choice to stay in Artsakh,” he added.