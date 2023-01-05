Armenian MFA constantly in contact with international partners regarding Lachin Corridor

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is constantly in contact with international partners regarding the Lachin corridor, MFA Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said in comments to Radar Armenia news agency.

“From the very first day of the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and relevant state institutions are constantly in contact with various international organizations to address the issues resulting from the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Spokesman said.

The comments come as various representatives of the civil society are urging to apply to the UN World Food Program for providing assistance to the Armenians of Artsakh.

The Lachin Corridor – the only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and the world – has been blocked by Azerbaijani sinse December 12 under fake environmental pretext.