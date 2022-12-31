Prime Minister visits military positions on the eve of the New Year

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, visited military positions on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas holidays.

Nikol Pashinyan met with the soldiers and commanders carrying out combat duty at the military positions, toured the bases, got acquainted with the engineering works carried out on the front line, the service and the living conditions of the soldiers.

Nikol Pashinyan encouraged a group of soldiers who stood out for their dedication and courage during their service. The Prime Minister wished the servicemen a good and safe service. “I thank you all for your service and wish you good service. We must understand that it will not be easy, we will have to endure this difficulty today so that it will be easy for tomorrow’s generation. This is our destiny and we must take it with honor and will and solve our task. And our task is to have a strong state, and today, yes, we have that opportunity. It is a political task, we, the political leadership have to solve it. The military should demand from us, and we – from the military,” said the Prime Minister and congratulated everyone on the New Year.