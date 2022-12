B55 aircraft that crashed in Armenia was en route to Russia

The B55 aircraft that crashed in Armenia’s Kotayk province was en route from the Czech Republic to Russia, Sky Club founder Armen Sarkisyan said in a Facebook post.

According to him, the aircraft had landed at Armenia’s Zvartnots Airport to change the crew.

Most likely, he, said, poor weather conditions were the reason for the crash.

The National Center for Crisis Management was alerted about the incident at 2:20 p.m. The wreckage was found near the village of Jrakan in Kotayk province.