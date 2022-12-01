Armenia, Turkey to continue discussions on implementation of agreements – MFA

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the Armenian and Turkish technical delegations met at the border in early November.

“Technical issues pertaining to the implementation of the agreements were discussed at the meeting. The discussions will continue,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress.

The comments come in response to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin’s statement that in early November technical delegations of the Armenian and Turkish governments met at the border.

“They discussed work that will be done during the opening of the border, issues related to repairing a [border] bridge, border controls and checkpoints,” Kalin told Turkish television.

Hunanyan said Armenia’s Special Representative for Normalization with Turkey Ruben Rubinyan had announced about the meeting mentioned by Kalin in early November.

The Spokesman added that agencies in charge of implementing the agreements reached on July 1 by the Armenian and Turkish special envoys were also involved in the meeting from the Armenian side.

Turkey and Armenia have reached agreements to open the border to citizens of third countries and to allow mutual cargo shipments by air during four rounds of negotiations held in the first half of this year.