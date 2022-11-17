German Naumburg and Armenia’s Armavir sign sister-city agreement

The German city of Naumburg in Burgenland district (Saxony-Anhalt) and Armenia’s Armavir signed a sister-city agreement on November 16, the ARmenian Embassy in Germany informs.

The Mayors of Naumburg and Armavir, Armin Müller and Davit Khudatyan, as well as the Ambassador Viktor Yengibaryan and the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia, Michael Schmidt, addressed teh event.

The Ambassador referred to the work done by the parties over the past few months to make the signing of the memorandum a reality. He pointed out that the idea of ​​a partnership is also based on the fact that both Etchmiadzin Cathedral and Naumburg Cathedral are listed among UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The memorandum signals the beginning of new people-to-people contacts, the building of new partnerships and new joint initiatives.