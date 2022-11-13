France’s Macron to meet Armenian PM on November 19

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on the sidelines of the XVIII Francophonie Summit in Djerba on 19 November, the Elysee Palace informs.

According to the President’s office, today Emmanuel Macron spoke by telephone with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, today.

The two leaders wished to maintain close coordination in the wake of the Prague summit which brought together President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan, in presence of the President of France and of the President of the European Council.

The President hailed the stabilizing effect of the European Union’s civilian mission along the border with Azerbaijan, the deployment of which had been agreed on at the Prague summit.

He reaffirmed France’s full readiness to support the process of normalizing relations between the two countries, and to work for a political solution in the region that would allow peace to take hold on a lasting basis.