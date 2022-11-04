Twitter to make job cuts after Elon Musk takeover

Twitter says it will inform its staff on Friday about whether they will be laid off following the firm’s takeover by Elon Musk, the BBC reports.

In an internal email, the social media company said the cuts are “an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path.” The firm added that its offices would be temporarily closed and badge access would be suspended.

The multi-billionaire will be Twitter’s chief executive after buying the firm last week in a $44bn (£39.3bn) deal.

“We will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” Twitter said in the email.

“We recognise this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward,” it added.

The company said office access would be immediately limited “to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data.”

All staff are set to receive an email with the subject “Your Role at Twitter” by 09:00 Pacific time (16:00 GMT) on Friday.

Workers who are not affected will be notified through their company email, according to Twitter.

Meanwhile, those who are affected will be told of the “next steps” through their personal accounts.

“Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email,” Twitter said.

There is speculation that as many as half of Twitter’s 8,000 jobs are on the chopping block.