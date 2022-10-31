Under the spell of Ararat: Armenian exhibition in the Netherlands attracts 90 000 visitors

The “Under the spell of Ararat: Treasures from ancient Armenia” exhibition in the Netherlands has over 90 000 visitors over six months, Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan informs.

The exhibition opened at the Drents Museum on May 11 in the presence of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and run through October 30.

Visitors of Under the spell of Mount Ararat went on a journey through the rich history of Armenia. From the Stone Age, in which homo erectus travelled from Africa to Eurasia to settle in what is now Armenia, via the first important leaders who had themselves buried in monumental mounds around 1500 BC, and the Kingdom of Urartu, to the great realm of King Tiridates III (AD 287-330), who made Christianity the state religion.

One of the exhibition’s highlights was a relic of Noah’s Ark. Saint Jacob of Nisibis is said to have found this piece of wood from the Ark at the foot of Mount Ararat in the 4th century AD. The relic is kept in the oldest cathedral in the world: Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Armenia.

In September it was named the Best Exhibition of the Netherlands 2022.

The prize is presented annually by the Dutch Museumtijdschrift art magazine. A jury of experts decides on the ten nominees, after which the public is asked to vote. The winning museum receives a prize of 10,000 euros.