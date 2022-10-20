Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss has announced her resignation as prime minister, the BBC reports.

Speaking outside Downing Street, she says she has told King Charles she is resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

In front of dozens of reporters she says she came into office at a time of “great economic and international instability.”

The country had been held back for too long, she said, and she was elected by her party with a “mandate to change this.”

She said her government delivered on energy bills and cutting national insurance, and had set out a vision for a “low tax high growth economy”.

She added: “I recognize given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”