Senate of Uruguay adopts statement condemning Azerbaijani invasion of Armenian territory

The Chamber of Senators of Uruguay has unanimously approved a statement condemning the Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and the invasion of its internationally recognized territory.

“Its solidarity with the Armenian people, victims of the Azerbaijani attack on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, as well as with the Uruguayan citizens of that origin, dismayed by the loss of human lives, given the repeated reports of war crimes committed by Azerbaijani soldiers against Armenian prisoners, the Senate requests a full and impartial investigation as has been proposed by representatives of the United States, France, the European Union, Russia and United Kingdom, among others,” the Senators said.

The Senators said they reject the threat and use of force as a dispute resolution mechanism.

The Senate calls for Armenia and Azerbaijan to maintain a full ceasefire, based on the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, and to return to the path of dialogue mediated by the OSCE Minsk group and other agreed channels.