Paris City Council calls for sanctions against Azerbaijani leadership

The Paris City Council unanimously adopted a resolution expressing support for the Armenian people and condemning Azerbaijan’s aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia, the Armenian Embassy in France informs.

With the resolution, Paris condemns the aggression of Azerbaijan towards the sovereign territory of Armenia, describing it as gross violation of international law and human rights.

The Paris City Council calls on the French government to impose sanctions on the leaders of Azerbaijan.

