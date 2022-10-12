TUMO Center opens in Zurich

The first TUMO Center has opened in Zurich, the largest city of Switzerland.

With eight learning areas to choose from, the center is expected to welcome over 700 students.

The Center in Zurich is TUMO’s 9th international location.

The TUMO Center for Creative Technologies is a free-of-charge educational program that puts teens in charge of their own learning. The learning program is made up of self-learning activities, workshops and project labs that revolve around 14 learning targets.

TUMO has hubs in Yerevan, Dilijan, Gyumri and Stepanakert, with 6 TUMO Boxes operating in neighboring towns. Outside of Armenia, there are centers in Paris, Beirut, Moscow, Tirana, Berlin, Kyiv and Lyon, and now in Zurich.