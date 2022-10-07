Pashinyan congratulates Putin on birthday, commends efforts towards establishing peace in the region

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of his 70th birthday. The message reads as follows,

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I heartily congratulate you on birthday.

Your rich experience as a statesman and politician is aimed at strengthening Russian statehood, economic development of the country and improving the welfare of the Russian people.

In Armenia, your attitude towards issues related to the interests of Armenia and the Armenian people is highly appreciated, and in this context, your efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone are indisputable.

I expect the continuation of constructive dialogue and joint active work in the direction of enriching the scope of allied partnership between our countries and implementing strategic agreements for the benefit of our peoples and states.

I am confident that with joint efforts it is possible to achieve long-term peace, stability and security in the South Caucasus region, to establish an atmosphere of trust.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

From the bottom of my heart, I wish you good health, well-being and all the best.”