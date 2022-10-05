Three scientists win Nobel for chemistry ‘lego’

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has gone to three scientists for their work on linking molecules together, known as click chemistry, the BBC reports.

Carolyn Bertozzi, Morton Meldal, and Barry Sharpless will share prize money of 10 million Swedish krona.

Their work is used to explore cells and track biological processes, and can be applied in cancer treatment drugs.

“Click” chemistry is about linking together molecules like those in living cells.

The Nobel committee praised their work for making chemistry functional and said they had an enormous impact on science.

“This year’s prize deals with not overcomplicating matters, instead working with what is easy and simple,” says Johan Åqvist, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.