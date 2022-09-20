Armenia Russia’s close friend and strategic ally, Putin says

Armenia is our close friend and strategic ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he accepted credentials from a number of foreign Ambassadors.

He congratulated the fraternal Armenian people and the leadership of the country on the Independence Day to be celebrated tomorrow.

“This year marks two significant anniversaries at once: the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries and the 25th anniversary of signing of the fundamental Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance,” the Russian President said.

“Russia and Armenia maintain an intensive political dialogue. This year alone, Nikol Pashinyan and I met three times, including most recently in Vladivostok at the Eastern Economic Forum. In November, Yerevan will host the annual summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization,” he added.