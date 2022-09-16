Foreign diplomats visit Armenian regions affected by Azerbaijani aggression

Heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited to Armenia visited several regions affected by the latest Azerbaijani aggression.

The representatives of the diplomatic corps were accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan.

In the city of Jermuk, Eduard Asryan, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, presented in detail the situation resulting from aggression instigated by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia.