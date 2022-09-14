CSTO to dispatch mission to Armenia

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will dispatch a mission to ARmenia headed by Secretary General Stanislav Zas to assess the situation on the ground.

The decision was made at the extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council on September 13 held in a videoconference format upon initiative of Armenia, which holds CSTO Chairmanship.

The mission will be tasked with “assessing the current situation” and “drafting proposals for the de-escalation of tensions” between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

A detailed report is also expected ahead of the CSTO’s council session later this fall, the organization said.