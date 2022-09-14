Armenian Caucus introduces resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia

The Armenian Caucus has introduced a Congressional Resolution:

1) Condemning Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia and Republic of Artsakh

2) Calling for an end to US military aid to Azerbaijan

3) Supporting Armenia’s security and sovereignty

4) Urging US aid to victims of Azerbaijani attacks

In a statement released on Tuesday, Congressman Adam Schiff said he was planning to introduce a resolution in Congress calling for Azerbaijan to immediately cease their attacks on Armenia and Artsakh, underscoring the importance of Armenia’s sovereignty, and demanding a full prohibition on U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan.

“This latest violence cannot go unanswered – because until America truly demonstrates its support for the Armenian people, more innocent blood will be spilt,” he said.